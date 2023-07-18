NXT HITS & MISSES 7/18: W. Lee vs. Dirty Dom, Los Lotharios vs. D. Lee & Frazer, Dolan vs. James, Price & Nima vs. Axiom & Scrypts, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ANGEL GARZA & HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. NATHAN FRAZER & DRAGON LEE

Los Lotharios made their in-ring return to NXT after poking their noses in Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee’s business – Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon in particular.

Lee and Frazer stood up for the girls and faced off against the cocky Latinos. It was good to see Los Lotharios back in NXT bringing their flair to the black and gold brand. As you’d expect when seeing these four competitors listed together in a match, this was a fast-paced and entertaining affair.

Garza wound up taking the pin, upsetting Carrillo at the end of the match. Perhaps we see the cousins in singles action soon?

Verdict: HIT

GIGI DOLAN vs. KIANA JAMES

For weeks, Dolan and James have been at odds with one another in what they’re trying to get across as a personal feud. James has verbally attacked Dolan’s family, poured paint on her and physically attacked her backstage. Dolan looked to settle the score tonight.

I say that they’re trying to get all that across because the feud just seems lukewarm. Something about Dolan just isn’t clicking as a singles competitor. The silent crowd was proof that nobody has been invested in this feud.

Kiana James’ purse came into play when Dolan tried using it as a weapon. Rather than let the ref just take it away from her, she tried arguing with the ref to be able to use the purse as a weapon… it made little sense.

Dolan lost, James picked up the win. Next segment, please.

Verdict: MISS

AXIOM & SCRYPTS VS. BRONCO NIMA & LUCIEN PRICE

Price & Lima made their in ring debut against Axiom and Scrypts, a newly formed team themselves.

This was mostly a match to showcase Price & Nima with undertones of the dysfunction storyline between Axiom and Scrypts. A short affair that showed the new team pick up a dominant win after Scrypts turned on Axiom and aligning with Price & Nima.

The segment was short and rather bland, but it may lead to Scrypts as the leader of Price & Lima which could be a fun story down the road.

Verdict: MISS

ELEKTRA LOPEZ vs. THEA HAIL

Elektra Lopez took issue with the fact that Hail wants a rematch for the NXT Women’s title before Lopez got her shot, leading to a match between the two.

Lopez, while far from a ring general, has stepped up her in-ring game since we’ve seen her wrestle last. She seems to feel a bit more at home in the ring than she has in prior matches. That said, she did tap out in a matter of minutes to Thea Hail and her devastating Kimura lock.

If this is going to be Hail’s new gimmick, she has the most devastating Kimura that anyone has seen… I am ALL for it! That savant-type story sounds amazing with Hail at the helm.

After the match, Hail challenged NXT Champ Tiffany Stratton to a Submission match for the title at Great American Bash. Stratton said no, so Hail locked her in a Kimura until she said yes.

This is my favorite thing in NXT right now.

Verdict: HIT

EDDY THORPE vs. ORO MENSAH

Representing Meta Four, Oro Mensah took on Eddy Thorpe on the heels of Thorpe biggest win in NXT yet in the Underground match.

Noam Dar was ringside with Lash Legend and Jackara Jackson, sulking in the most amazing way possible over the lost of his NXT Heritage Cup while his cohort Mensah looked to add a win to Meta Four’s portfolio.

This was a perfectly fine singles match, until Lash Legend picked up the lifeless Noam Dar and rolled him into the ring. This gave Dijak an opportunity to come out of nowhere and attack Thorpe. Yes, this was as confusing as it sounds. Mensah picked up the win over Thorpe, and it looks like Thorpe is about to enter a feud with Dijak in the coming weeks.

Verdict: HIT

WES LEE vs DOMINIC MYSTERIO – NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

With the Judgement Day in NXT due to business with Carmelo Hayes, Dirty Dom took a side quest and challenged Wes Lee for the North American title. With his Mami by his side, Dom Dom looked to capture his first WWE Singles gold.

The match was rife with shenangians with Rhea Ripley protecting Dom throughout the course of the match. Amazing heat building and extremely entertaining.

Seeing Dom in NXT is interesting considering he skipped NXT and debuted on the main roster initially. We wondered how he would have progressed if he started in NXT and then went to the main roster. We may not know what that would have looked like, but Dom has improved tenfold between the ropes during his run.

Judgement Day attacked Wes Lee, and allowed Dominik Mysterio to defeat Wes Lee to become the new North American champion. I called this last week on PWT Talks NXT, and am happy to go along for this ride.

Verdict: HIT