VIP AUDIO 7/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Summerslam’s robust line-up, Collision so far, Nick Aldis’s potential in AEW, Nick Wayne losing his first match, Slammiversary, new AEW match restrictions, Bloodline, Q.T., G1 (85 min.)

AEW Collision’s viewership, the different tone than Dynamite, the 58 minute tag match, C.M. Punk lately, and more.

New Japan G1 thoughts so far.

AEW’s announce team comparisons.

Raw thoughts including Titus O’Neal’s hilarious line, Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Judgment Day, Women’s Tag Team Title change, Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar, Miz’s Pat McAfee comment, and more.

The robust and deep Summerslam line-up so far.

The latest Bloodline developments.

Why Q.T. Marshall has started to win over Rich.

Slammiversary thoughts.

Nick Aldis as a free agent and how he could be utilized on Collision.

Should Nick Wayne have lost his first match in AEW?

Might Adam Cole be in the midst of a heel turn in this MJF storyline?

AEW’s match updated guidelines and restrictions for matches from last week.

