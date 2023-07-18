VIP AUDIO 7/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Summerslam’s robust line-up, Collision so far, Nick Aldis’s potential in AEW, Nick Wayne losing his first match, Slammiversary, new AEW match restrictions, Bloodline, Q.T., G1 (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich react cover these topics:
- AEW Collision’s viewership, the different tone than Dynamite, the 58 minute tag match, C.M. Punk lately, and more.
- New Japan G1 thoughts so far.
- AEW’s announce team comparisons.
- Raw thoughts including Titus O’Neal’s hilarious line, Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Judgment Day, Women’s Tag Team Title change, Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar, Miz’s Pat McAfee comment, and more.
- The robust and deep Summerslam line-up so far.
- The latest Bloodline developments.
- Why Q.T. Marshall has started to win over Rich.
- Slammiversary thoughts.
- Nick Aldis as a free agent and how he could be utilized on Collision.
- Should Nick Wayne have lost his first match in AEW?
- Might Adam Cole be in the midst of a heel turn in this MJF storyline?
- AEW’s match updated guidelines and restrictions for matches from last week.
