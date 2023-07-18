VIP AUDIO 7/18 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Collision week five ratings, TK talks ROH PPV main event with Mark Briscoe out injured, TK reacts to new Guidelines, Dynamite preview, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:
- Collision week five ratings, plus Battle of the Belts and Rampage ratings
- Tony Khan talks ROH PPV main event with Mark Briscoe out injured
- TK reacts to new Guidelines with new restrictions on match content
- Dynamite preview
- Ian Riccaboni confirms he’s signed with AEW and reacts to the development
