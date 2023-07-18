News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/18 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Collision week five ratings, TK talks ROH PPV main event with Mark Briscoe out injured, TK reacts to new Guidelines, Dynamite preview, more (16 min.)

July 18, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

  • Collision week five ratings, plus Battle of the Belts and Rampage ratings
  • Tony Khan talks ROH PPV main event with Mark Briscoe out injured
  • TK reacts to new Guidelines with new restrictions on match content
  • Dynamite preview
  • Ian Riccaboni confirms he’s signed with AEW and reacts to the development

