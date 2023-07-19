FREE PODCAST 7/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Summerslam’s line-up, Collision, Bloodline, G1, Nick Wayne’s debut, Aldis’s potential in AEW, MJF-Cole + Tony Khan Media Q&A (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann from PWTorch and the “Everything with Rich & Wade” podcast. They discuss these topics:

AEW Collision’s viewership, the different tone than Dynamite, the 58 minute tag match, C.M. Punk lately, and more.

New Japan G1 thoughts so far.

AEW’s announce team comparisons.

Raw thoughts including Titus O’Neal’s hilarious line, Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Judgment Day, Women’s Tag Team Title change, Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar, Miz’s Pat McAfee comment, and more.

The robust and deep Summerslam line-up so far.

The latest Bloodline developments.

Why Q.T. Marshall has started to win over Rich.

Slammiversary thoughts.

Nick Aldis as a free agent and how he could be utilized on Collision.

Should Nick Wayne have lost his first match in AEW?

Might Adam Cole be in the midst of a heel turn in this MJF storyline?

AEW’s match updated guidelines and restrictions for matches from last week.

And more…

Then Tony Khan’s nearly one hour media call discussing ROH’s PPV this Friday, AEW Blood & Guts on Dynamite, and other key topics such as Bryan Danielson’s injury and the new match regulations posted last week.

