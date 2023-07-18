VIP AUDIO 7/17 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Summerslam developments, Brock attacks Cody, Baszler-Rousey, Gunther vs. Riddle, Women’s Tag Team Title change, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes in front of his family, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens against The Judgment Day, Miz TV with Becky Lynch, a good Ricochet promo, a Women’s Tag Team Title change, Gunther vs. Matt Riddle, Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler angle, and more.

