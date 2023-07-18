FREE PODCAST 7/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Summerslam developments, on-site report, Lesnar-Cody, Women’s Tag Title change, Judgment Day, live callers (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch.com. They begin with thoughts on The Judgment Day and, in particular, Finn Balor rising to the occasion as he’s set for a title match against Seth at Summerslam. They then talk with an on-site correspondent from Atlanta with off-air happenings and other details from in the arena. They also talk Trish-Becky Lynch, Ricochet, Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar, Viking Raiders-Alpha Academy, and much more with live caller and email input.
