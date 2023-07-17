WWE Raw Results (7/17): Keller’s report on Lesnar answering Cody’s challenge, Gunther vs. Riddle, Liv & Raquel vs. Green & Deville, Raiders vs. Otis & Gable

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 17, 2023

ATLANTA, GA.

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin



[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” Kevin Patrick introduced the show and touted the sellout crowd. They hyped the scheduled matches.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. Graves said, “The American Nightmare is home!” Patrick said friends and family are in attendance. (Uh oh.) Patrick said the question now is whether Brock Lesnar will show up to answer Cody’s challenge for a match at Summerslam. Cody asked fans what they want to talk about. He said the truth is, they don’t need to talk because there’s a big shadow looming over the arena because Lesnar should just come to the ring and accept his challenge. Graves said Lesnar is scheduled to be there tonight.

After a pause, Cody said this is Brock’s M.O. to be “fashionably late.” He said he’ll be in the ring waiting for him whenever he decides to show up. Fans chanted “Cody! Cody!” Cody’s voice cracked as he said his mom is in the front row. They showed Michelle Rhodes smiling in the front row. He said there’s a reason his catchphrase isn’t “funky like a monkey.” He said the other side of his family made him who he is.

He said his relationship with Lesnar is complex. He said it’s just two words, and it’s not his hit single or representative of his life so he doesn’t use them much, but the two words are “hard times.” (Not much crowd reaction; maybe a lot of fans aren’t that familiar with Dusty Rhodes’s incredible body of work.) He said Lesnar faces hard times when he shows up in his home state in front of his people. He got all fired up and told the crowd to enjoy Raw and he said he loves them very much. As Cody dropped to ringside to hug his family members at ringside, Graves said Cody’s challenge hasn’t been accepted yet.

Lesnar’s music then replaced Cody’s. Cody looked for Lesnar, but Lesnar didn’t show up. Lesnar’s music played again. Cody waited for him on the stage. He went to the back. A chair flew out of the entry area. Brock then came out from the back and beat Cody with a chair cross his back several times. He whipped him into the ringside barricade and then rammed him back-first into the ringpost. He followed with an F5 right in front of his family. They showed his mom reacting.

Lesnar threw Cody into into the ring and applied a Kimura lock. Fans booed as Cody cried out in pain and clutched his arm. Lesnar then yelled, “Challenge accepted! I’ll see you at Summerslam, bitch!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Cody continues to be in rhythm with the WWE audience. Having Lesnar beat up Cody in front of his mom was a good touch.) [c]

-A Smackdown commercial hyped that it will air on FS1 this Friday instead of Fox.

-Patrick and Graves narrated a replay of Lesnar beating down Cody.

(1) GUNTER vs. MATT RIDDLE

They replayed last week’s happenings that led to this match, including Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci being banned from ringside. The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Gunther grounded Riddle early. At 1:00 Riddle used his legs to throw Gunther over the top rope to the floor. He kicked Gunther soccer-style from the ring apron. When he leaped at Gunther, Gunther chopped him out of mid-air. Gunther slammed him at ringside. They cut to a break with Riddle crying out in pain on the floor. [c]

Back live at 5:00, they replayed Riddle landing a superplex on Gunther during the break. Gunther came back with a released German suplex and a clothesline. They kept cutting backstage to get the reactions of Vinci and Kaiser watching on a monitor. Riddle made a comeback with some knees to the head leading to a near fall at 7:9090. Riddle went for a Floating Bro, but Gunther raised his knees. Gunther then powerbombed Riddle and stacked him for the three count. Graves said it was a hell of an effort from Riddle.

WINNER: Gunther in 9:00.

-Gunther stood on the announce desk afterward. He said tonight is the greatest night of the fans’ “sad lives.” He said they have just seen the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. He said Riddle is done and he is building a legacy. He said Drew McIntyre can step up and try to ride on his coattail, but like everybody else, he will fall victim to him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not that they can’t get him revved up again down the line, but Riddle is definitely being treated as a second tier wrestler on the roster these days. It’s good to see a clean decisive win for a heel, especially given Gunther’s character and how hard he’s being pushed.)

-Graves plugged the Women’s Tag Team Title match later.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage. Raquel said the tougher the battle, the sweeter the victory. As Liv listed opponents, in walked Rhea Ripley. “Not even me?” she said. Rodriguez looked directly at her and said, “Not even you.” As Liv began talking, Ripley headbutted her. Rodriguez and Ripley brawled. Referees and officials quickly separated them. Rodriguez clutched her knee as Liv asked if she was okay. Graves said she’s got a big match tonight.

(Keller’s Analysis: In the Wade Keller Hotline for VIP members earlier today, I questioned whether Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green were credible challengers given how they’ve been portrayed lately. Having Rodriguez go into the match injured addresses that issue by making Rodriguez & Liv seem more vulnerable. This also sets up a future Ripley vs. Rodriguez match.)

-The Judgment Day’s ring entrance began. [c]



-Patrick hyped the Priority Passes going on sale for WrestleMania in Philadelphia next year.

-They went backstage to the Viking Raiders and Valhalla under special lighting as Graves hyped their match later.

-The Judgment Day stood in the ring. Ripley said people thought they were going to break up, but they’re together tonight. She said no one can stop them. She said they don’t just run Raw, they dominate it.