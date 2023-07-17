News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/17 – Greg Parks Outloud! (A New VIP Podcast Series): A look at all that has changed and happened in pro wrestling during Roman Reigns’s 1,000+ title run (23 min.)

July 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this debut edition of a new VIP podcast series titled “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a weekly podcast version of his PWTorch Newsletter. The topic of this episode is a look at at all that has changed and happened in pro wrestling during Roman Reigns’s 1,000+ title run. It’s pretty crazy how different the wrestling world has become in that time.

