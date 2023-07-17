WWE Raw Results (7/10): Pomares’s detailed report on Gunther vs. Riddle, Raiders vs. Gable & Otis, Cody awaits answer from Lesnar in his hometown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 17, 2023

ATLANTA, GA. AT STATE FARM ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Cody Rhodes making his way to the ring. Cody talked about the looming shadow of Brock Lesnar before calling him out to accept his challenge for SummerSlam. Lesnar didn’t show up, so Cody said that he would wait for him in the ring. Cody pointed out that his mother was in the front row, putting over how she’s always been by his side. Cody said that the words that come when thinking about Lesnar are “hard times”, but there would be hard times for Lesnar.

– As Cody hugged his mother at ringside, Lesnar’s theme music played, but no one showed up. The music played again as Cody walked through the entrance way. Cody’s body was thrown back to the stage by Lesnar who continued beating him down on the ramp. Lesnar planted Cody with an F5 in front of his mother. Lesnar put Cody in a Kimura before throwing his body back in the ring. After putting him in the Kimura Lock again, Lesnar officially accepted Cody’s challenge for SummerSlam.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Really good choice to open the show with Cody Rhodes in his hometown. The promo was solid as usual and the Brock Lesnar assault, while a bit repetitive, did stand out with the presence of Cody’s mother.)

– As Gunther made his way to the ring, a recap of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle defeating Imperium aired.

(1) GUNTHER vs. MATT RIDDLE – Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci are barred from ringside

Gunther blasted Riddle with a couple of chops and slammed him onto the mat before a sleeper hold. Riddle broke a sleeper hold and tried to trap Gunther with a Triangle Choke. Riddle pulled Gunther out of the ring and clocked him with a Penalty kick. Gunther caught Riddle with a chop mid-air, followed by a body slam, as Raw went to commercials.

Back from break, Riddle nailed Gunther with a Pele kick and a pair of leaping elbow strikes. Riddle hit Gunther with a couple of kicks, starting a chop and kick exchange. Gunther put Riddle down with a German suplex and a lariat for a two count. Gunther blocked a Floating Bro with his knees, setting Riddle up for a powerbomb and the win.

WINNER: Gunther at 8:14

– After the match, Gunther grabbed a mic and said that tonight was the greatest night of the crowd’s sad lives. Gunther said that they were seeing the greatest Intercontinental champion of all time. Gunther told Drew McIntyre that just like everyone else, he would be a victim of the Ring General.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A mostly dominant victory from Gunther who cut a pretty decent promo afterwards to set up his match with Drew McIntyre. After that loss Riddle should effectively be out of the title picture.)

– At backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez about their title defense tonight. They said that they weren’t afraid of anyone, until Rhea Ripley interrupted. Ripley knocked Liv out with a headbutt, starting a brawl with Raquel. Security guards and agents showed up to separate the wrestlers.

– The Judgment Day made their way to the ring, ahead of their tag team match.

– At backstage, Valhalla was shown whispering something while the Viking Raiders stood by her side.

– The Judgment Day stood in the middle of the ring, as Rhea Ripley laughed at the possibility of them breaking up. Ripley said that she was the most dominant woman in this industry while Priest and Finn would become world champions. Ripley claimed that Dominik would become champion on NXT and the crowd drowned Dominik in boos when he tried to speak. Priest reminded everyone that he was guaranteed to be a world champion, but Finn would get the first crack. Finn said that his issues with Seth Rollins wouldn’t be over, until he becomes world champion.

– Dominik tried to speak again, only for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to interrupt. Sami asked the fans if they paid to actually hear Dominik talk or someone shutting him up. Priest pointed at the tag titles and dared Sami & Kevin to put the championship on the line. Sami gave Kevin the mic and he officially accepted the Judgment Day’s challenge.

(Pomares’s Analysis: After last week’s show, I assumed we would get Sami and Kevin’s title defense against the Judgment Day at SummerSlam. There could still be shenanigans that lead to a rematch at the PLE.)

– At backstage, a doctor recommended Raquel Rodriguez to opt out of her title match tonight due to her damaged knee.. Raquel insisted on taking part, forcing Adam Pearce to make the decision official.

– At backstage, Chad Gable fired up Otis ahead of their Viking Rules match.

– Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville made their way to the ring, ahead of their tag title match.

