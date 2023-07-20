VIP AUDIO 7/20 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Three hour Dynamite, Blood & Guts, is WWE in a boom period, Don Callis’s career, Bigelow’s legacy, Nakamura’s future, Jericho-MJF dance vs. latest Dance-off, Steamboat, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Why doesn’t this surge in business for WWE feel like a boom period of the past?

Should Wade Keller be a Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame candidate?

Shinsuke Nakamura’s future

Should Tony Khan admit his plate is overflowing?

What was worse – Chris Jericho and MJF’s dance or the Dynamite Dance-off tihs week?

Would MJF be better off in WWE and would AEW better off if MJF were in WWE?

Bam Bam Bigelow’s legacy

Paul Heyman in 2000

Konnan’s AAA booking

Should be concerned about TK’s thoughts on a third Dynamite hour and more PPVs?

Don Callis’s career

Should TK consider flipping the tone and formats of Collision and Dynamite?

Blood & Guts

A case for AEW Titles being used well

Why do almost all AEW matches include a commercial interruption?

Ricky Steamboat in WCW in the early 1990s.

Adam Cole and MJF

Barbie

