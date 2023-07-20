News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/20 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Three hour Dynamite, Blood & Guts, is WWE in a boom period, Don Callis’s career, Bigelow’s legacy, Nakamura’s future, Jericho-MJF dance vs. latest Dance-off, Steamboat, more (77 min.)

July 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Why doesn’t this surge in business for WWE feel like a boom period of the past?
  • Should Wade Keller be a Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame candidate?
  • Shinsuke Nakamura’s future
  • Should Tony Khan admit his plate is overflowing?
  • What was worse – Chris Jericho and MJF’s dance or the Dynamite Dance-off tihs week?
  • Would MJF be better off in WWE and would AEW better off if MJF were in WWE?
  • Bam Bam Bigelow’s legacy
  • Paul Heyman in 2000
  • Konnan’s AAA booking
  • Should be concerned about TK’s thoughts on a third Dynamite hour and more PPVs?
  • Don Callis’s career
  • Should TK consider flipping the tone and formats of Collision and Dynamite?
  • Blood & Guts
  • A case for AEW Titles being used well
  • Why do almost all AEW matches include a commercial interruption?
  • Ricky Steamboat in WCW in the early 1990s.
  • Adam Cole and MJF
  • Barbie

