VIP AUDIO 7/20 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Three hour Dynamite, Blood & Guts, is WWE in a boom period, Don Callis’s career, Bigelow’s legacy, Nakamura’s future, Jericho-MJF dance vs. latest Dance-off, Steamboat, more (77 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Why doesn’t this surge in business for WWE feel like a boom period of the past?
- Should Wade Keller be a Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame candidate?
- Shinsuke Nakamura’s future
- Should Tony Khan admit his plate is overflowing?
- What was worse – Chris Jericho and MJF’s dance or the Dynamite Dance-off tihs week?
- Would MJF be better off in WWE and would AEW better off if MJF were in WWE?
- Bam Bam Bigelow’s legacy
- Paul Heyman in 2000
- Konnan’s AAA booking
- Should be concerned about TK’s thoughts on a third Dynamite hour and more PPVs?
- Don Callis’s career
- Should TK consider flipping the tone and formats of Collision and Dynamite?
- Blood & Guts
- A case for AEW Titles being used well
- Why do almost all AEW matches include a commercial interruption?
- Ricky Steamboat in WCW in the early 1990s.
- Adam Cole and MJF
- Barbie
