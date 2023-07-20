FREE PODCAST 7/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review 2023 Scenic City Invitational including Suge D vs. Newman, Tank vs. Thatcher, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head back to Chattanooga, Tennessee for the 2023 Scenic City Invitational, one of their favorite tournaments of the year – a two-night, 16-person tournament with first round matches including Suge D vs. Jaden Newman, Tank vs. Timothy Thatcher, Manders vs. Noah Hossman, and five other matches, plus coverage of second round and finals as well. They go over why they liked the tournament and what could make it better, ask if tearing apart the ring is a good idea, and more. For VIP listeners, they have a very special tribute to the Beer City Bruiser, their very first friend of the show, as they go to AML and see his recent matches against Billy Brash and Jerry the King Lawler.

