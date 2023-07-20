FREE PODCAST 7/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (7-12-2018) Lesnar WWE-UFC, Cody’s potential WWE return, NJPW Cow Palace special, WWE Women’s Division, Dojo Pro TV series, Tyler Breeze, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-12-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Rich Fann from “The Deep Dive” PWTorch Livecast and East Coast Cast VIP edition. In this episode, they discuss these topics: Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title reign and UFC/WWE situation, Jim Ross’s New Japan injury controversy, NJPW Cow Palace special on AXS, Cody’s potential return to WWE, the scary Takahashi injury, and more.
Then in the Mailbag section, they answer mailbag questions on a range of topics including Extreme Rules, the Brock Lesnar situation, Cruiserweights vs. Junior Heavyweights, G1 Tourney predictions, should there be another WWE Women’s Title, the new Dojo Pro TV series, Tyler Breeze, and more.
