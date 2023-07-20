VIP AUDIO 7/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Ring of Honor Roundtable: Keller, Radican, McNeill discuss Mid-2005 State of ROH, prediction on fan reaction to Hardy now that he’s signed with WWE, ROH World Title situation, future (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to July 13, 2005. PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosted an ROH Roundtable Discussion with PWTorch.com ROH reporter Sean Radican and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. The discussion begins with analysis of Matt Hardy’s Saturday debut with Ring of Honor and how the fans are likely to react to him now that he’s signed with WWE but is pretending he hasn’t. Does ROH have anything to lose from Hardy getting booed, and is Gabe Sapoolsky’s credibility on the line… Plus an in-depth mid-2005 analysis of Ring of Honor including which have been the best shows so far, the ROH World Title situation, where they should go from here, and grades on various aspects of ROH including quality matches, promos, storylines, and more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO