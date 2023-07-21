FREE PODCAST 7/20 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: New version of Orton, Styles-Andrade, Bryan attacks Miz, Nakamura vs. Hardy, Live Callers, On-Site Correspondent (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (7-11-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss Smackdown including the new version of Randy Orton, A.J. Styles vs. Andrade Cien Almas, Daniel Bryan attacks Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy in a U.S. Title rematch, and more. They talk with live callers and an on-site correspondent, and then answer mailbag questions.
