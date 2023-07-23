News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Lindberg & Cattani discuss the build to Summerslam, the co-mingling of NXT and main roster talent, Matt Cardona, Diamond Mine, more (93 min.)

July 23, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Kevin Cattani fill in for Greg Parks. They dive into the mailbag and take calls to discuss the build to Summerslam, the co-mingling of NXT and main roster talent, Matt Cardona appearing with his wife’s WWE Tag Title at a DDT show, what’s next for Diamond Mine, and more.

