FREE PODCAST 7/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wells: Dominik vs. Sami, Judgment Day centerpiece of show, Becky avoids a tattoo, on-site report from Mexico City WWE event, Summerslam hype, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch.com. They begin with thoughts on The Judgment Day including the Seth Rollins-Finn Balor contract signing and a look at Balor’s journey in from Bullet Club in New Japan to NXT to the rocky main roster run to this point of seeming rejuvenated. From there talk about the rest of Judgment Day and all of the other key segments on Raw that hyped Summerslam including Cody Rhodes’s promo, Ricochet shining on the mic, Liv Morgan doing a great job with the injury angle, Dominik Mysterio as a defending champion against Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark, and more including caller and email input. They also talk with a listener who attended a WWE event this weekend in Mexico City with details on how fans reacted to Dominik and other details on the live event experience.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO