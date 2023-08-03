VIP AUDIO 8/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Summerslam preview, Vince McMahon’s legal trouble, The Elite re-sign with AEW, Gable Stevenson’s first match, G1, Raw, Smackdown (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Vince McMahon’s legal trouble

The Elite re-signing with AEW

Review of the Great American Bash including Gable Steveson’s first match

A review of the last week of New Japan G1

A review of WWE Smackdown

A review of Monday Night Raw

A preview of Summerslam

