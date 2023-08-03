News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Summerslam preview, Vince McMahon’s legal trouble, The Elite re-sign with AEW, Gable Stevenson’s first match, G1, Raw, Smackdown (82 min.)

August 3, 2023

SEND TO NEWS ON POSTS 1 – ADVERTISEMENT WIDGET

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Vince McMahon’s legal trouble
  • The Elite re-signing with AEW
  • Review of the Great American Bash including Gable Steveson’s first match
  • A review of the last week of New Japan G1
  • A review of WWE Smackdown
  • A review of Monday Night Raw
  • A preview of Summerslam

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*