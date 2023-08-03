News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): The Elite need a refresh, latest thoughts on MJF and Cole as a team, UFC 291 review, review of Dynamite, Collision, NXT (82 min.)

August 3, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • NXT ratings surge and review of this week’s NXT TV
  • Review of AEW Rampage
  • Review of AEW Collision including the FTR vs. MJF & Adam Cole match and C.M. Punk’s promo
  • Review of AEW Dynamite including a critique of The Elite’s performance
  • A review of UFC 291 and a preview of this weekend’s event

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

