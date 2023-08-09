VIP AUDIO 8/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-25-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: Why Draft Lottery hurt Smackdown, why JBL-Batista didn’t work, potential Summerslam main event, Samoa Joe as face of X Division, Punk, Melina, Shelton (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 25, 2005 debut episode of James Caldwell’s “Weekend in Review” covering the following topics:
- The Great American Bash.
- Why the Draft Lottery hurt Smackdown.
- Why Batista-JBL did not work.
- Where WWE may create a heel/babyface reversal for Hassan and Undertaker.
- Mark Magnus’s future as it pertains to the Hassan character,
- The potential Summerslam main event.
- How WWE can improve the Benjamin-Carlito feud, and why it’s important to develop Benjamin’s character
- Samoa Joe as the face of the X Division.
- Where TNA is going with storylines for their next PPV.
- C.M. Punk’s latest title defense.
- Why having a few weeks off is great for Ring of Honor
- Melina’s role at the Bash.
- And more.
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
