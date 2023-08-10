AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (8/9): RVD’s still got it, Society bails on Jericho, MJF and Cole shine again, Women’s Tournament, BCC

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Leading into this week’s episode of Dynamite, I considered it a sneaky big week for the promotion. With three episodes of Dynamite and three of Collision before the big All In event in London, it’s essential they not only announce more matches for Wembley, but begin the build to those matches to make people want to see them. The matches we will get will no doubt look good on paper, but there is an opportunity to make them mean even more with a little emotional build. Let’s see if I get my wish.

HITS

PROMOTION DURING BIG BANG!

A few weeks ago, I suggested AEW air more specific promos during the hours prior to Dynamite that preview the specific episode coming up rather than a generic “AEW is great” promo. They did that multiple times this week! Bravo!

SOCIETY BAILS ON JERICHO

Mixing up the show by starting with an in-ring promo was nice and most of the performances from the former J.A.S. members were strong. Cool-hand, Daddy Magic, and Daniel Garcia stood out to me and showed how good they can be on the mic when given something to work with. I could have done without the Garcia dancing, but they are going all-in (no pun intended) with that. There was a nice follow-up after the commercial break with Don Callis and a tease ahead to next week’s show, so there’s another example of advancing the story and giving viewers something to look forward to.

RVD’S STILL GOT IT

I’m very glad the crowd did not chant that. That said, RVD looked pretty darn good. Sure, he’s a step slower and perhaps now he’s “three-fourths of the F’n show,” but he did not look out of place, still had the cardio to keep up with Perry, and had him pinned for a 14-count! Oh, if not for the ref bump and that dirty Jack getting the cheap win thanks to a low blow.

MJF & COLE SHINE AGAIN

While most of the Trampoline Park skit was not for me, I have to admit watching MJF go all “Billy Madison” on the kids and the little girl giving the one-finger salute was unexpected and pretty funny.

Now, for someone who happens to live in the Midwest, I’m so relieved that the video of MJF saying we are all “mid” was fake. Whew! And it’s clear he loves us now as lightning did not strike him down in the ring. Right? Can’t argue with those facts.

MJF continues to be on his game and is clearly the number one babyface in the company. That was weird to write, but it’s true. Nobody else has the fans in the palms of their hands like Max does right now. They are eating this up. Add to that the drama with Roddy Strong and the small cracks in their relationship that is beginning to show. I have no idea if they are going to win the ROH Tag Titles and I have no idea what’s going to happen in their match, but I can’t wait to see it.

THE B.C.C.

Best promo in the business.

Best match of the night.

Best beatdown. (Hope Fenix’s knee is okay.)

PAUL TURNER KEPT COUNTING

This one has to make Wade Keller happy. (How’s that for sucking up to the boss?!) Parker attempted to interfere in the main event for whatever reason, but Anna Jay’s shoulders were down and Turner completed the three-count regardless. Makes perfect sense.

MISSES

REMATCH CLAUSE?

It’s been nearly four years since AEW began. Have they ever mentioned a rematch clause? If there are rematch clauses, then why are there so few rematches after title changes?

C-O-N-S-I-S-T-E-N-C-Y please!

And in regards to the Women’s four-way at All In, it’s a fine idea, but how does The Bunny get into the tournament and Willow Nightingale does not? It takes all the credibility away from the tourney.

That’s right. Just one Miss. I got what I wanted in this show. More matches for All In were set up and a couple more were teased for next week. Storylines were furthered and there is some real emotion in a couple of them so they are on the right track. With two more episodes to go before the big event, there should be plenty of time to continue to build this card. As it’s been for the past couple of months, this was another solid episode of Dynamite.

