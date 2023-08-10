FREE PODCAST 8/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Latest MJF-Cole skit, Jericho called out by his crew, on-site report, live callers, emails (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite and last Saturday’s Collision with caller and email input from listeners. They discussed the latest All In developments including The Young Bucks-FTR and whether this was a missed opportunity for the Bucks to actually cut a live promo. They reviewed the latest MJF-Adam Cole skit and the added ROH Tag Team Title match for them at Wembley. Other topics include another women’s match closing the show, the Jericho Appreciation Society “mandatory meeting,” and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended Collision on Saturday and talked about the C.M. Punk-Ricky Starks crowd reaction among other observations.

