VIP AUDIO 8/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (7-29-2005): Michaels-Hogan Summerslam hype, dropoff in “Hogan Knows Best” reality show ratings, flashback to Russo’s shoot on Hogan at Bash PPV, Lucha in U.S., Hassan ban (61 min.)

In-depth discussion on the Chris Jericho situation.

The latest on Hulk Hogan’s war of words with Shawn Michaels on WWE TV and in the media, and how much of it is hitting close to home for both of them.

Hogan’s negative comments about Steve Austin’s wrestling career and Rock’s movie career,

The Hogan family’s appearance on Larry King Live the prior night.

The latest on Hogan’s reality series.

Then there is a rapid-fire segment on a variety of subjects for ten minutes including Matt Hardy’s third weekly run-in, JBL-Batista set up for Summerslam, Jillian Hall’s gimmick, the Eddie Guerrero secret, Animal & Heidenreich as champs, Shelton Benjamin loses to Chris Masters, Carlito’s push, and the end of the Angle Challenge.

