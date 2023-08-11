VIP AUDIO 8/11 – The Deeper Dive with Will Cooling: Why are British and Irish fans freaking out about Wembley? (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling looks at the unusual role British and Irish fans play in international wrestling fandom, existing in a netherworld where they’re both a globally recognized hotbed for pro wrestling and a territory unable to sustain their own major league promotion. He talks about the frustrations and inconveniences that are a normal part of following WWE or AEW on this side of the Atlantic, and how they are feeding into the online backlash towards AEW’s handling of the Wembley card. He also outlines the commercial reasons why AEW may feel it has no choice but to prioritize All In compared to the following week’s All Out card, and why he feels that is missing the big picture. He argues that whilst this year’s All In is not actually the biggest wrestling show of all time, AEW should surely be acting like it is.

