VIP AUDIO 8/11 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Lansdell: In-depth overview of G1 Climax 33 tournament to date, what has worked and what hasn’t, thoughts on each block, review of quarterfinal round matches, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. They open the show with an overview of the entire G1 Climax 33 Tournament. They discuss what has worked and what hasn’t. Radican and Lansdell then give their picks for best matches of the tournament so far. Next, they give their in-depth thoughts on the booking and matches in each block. They then review the quarterfinal round matches. They close the show taking a look at the semi-final round matchups. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO