VIP AUDIO 8/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-1-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: McMahon’s major announcement on Raw, Eugene wins Kurt Angle Invitational, what’s next for Eddie vs. Rey, Samoa Joe’s TNA impact, PWG (25 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 1, 2005 episode of James Caldwell’s “Weekend in Review.” James takes a deep breath after concluding the “31 Days of Caldwell” series and discusses Vince McMahon’s major announcement on Raw, the possibility for bringing Hassan to Raw, whether McMahon will address Matt Hardy, the benefits and disadvantages of Eugene winning the Kurt Angle Invitational, signs of WWE treating Eugene as more than a mid-card comedy act, Carlito’s WWE title opportunity and the necessity to clean up the storyline, Eddie’s secret and how WWE blew two pay-offs in two shows, what’s next for Eddie-Rey, Samoa Joe’s impact in TNA, why bringing Samoa Joe into TNA is the best decision TNA has recently made, PWG’s next show featuring A.J. Styles and Christopher Daniels, and more.

