VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #771 (August 16, 2003): Cover Story on ROH’s emergence as underground favorite, Powell on whether WWE turned Brock too soon, Mitchell on Angle-Lesnar-McMahon, Torch Talk with Konnan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #771 cover-dated August 16, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Ring of Honor moving to a new stage as an underground favorite… On Topic with Jason Powell: Did WWE turn Brock too soon? And review of the XWF PPV… McNeill Factor: Review of the IWS DVD “Know Your Enemies”… James Guttman: Ian Rotten’s view of pro wrestling as an artform… Mitchell’s Memo on the Angle, Lesnar, McMahon relationship… The fifth and final installment of the Torch Talk with Konnan including fans disrespectful chants… Keller’s TNA PPV report with Roundtable Reviews…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #771

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE