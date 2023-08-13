VIP AUDIO 8/13 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: All In’s price point vs. All Out, HoodSlam’s Opera, Post-Vince WWE, Bread for Kojima, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this edition of the Everything Mailbag with Rich Fann and new co-host Josh Mustacchio, they discuss the following topics:

All In’s price point and should it have been a buy one/get one or similar?

Would they allow their kids to watch WWE/WCW had the Attitude Era happened now

Thoughts on HoodSlam’s Opera Show in a return of “Off the Beaten Path”

Given the 50.00 price point for both, would you get both AEW ppvs, or which one would you prefer

What a post-VKM world looks like

NXT regionals vs Saving money with the merger

Paul Heyman’s reaction to Kurt Angle’s opinion on the Bloodline and its’ current inning status

Which breads they’re giving Satoshi Kojima and why

