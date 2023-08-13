News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/13 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: All In’s price point vs. All Out, HoodSlam’s Opera, Post-Vince WWE, Bread for Kojima, more (68 min.)

August 13, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Everything Mailbag with Rich Fann and new co-host Josh Mustacchio, they discuss the following topics:

  • All In’s price point and should it have been a buy one/get one or similar?
  • Would they allow their kids to watch WWE/WCW had the Attitude Era happened now
  • Thoughts on HoodSlam’s Opera Show in a return of “Off the Beaten Path”
  • Given the 50.00 price point for both, would you get both AEW ppvs, or which one would you prefer
  • What a post-VKM world looks like
  • NXT regionals vs Saving money with the merger
  • Paul Heyman’s reaction to Kurt Angle’s opinion on the Bloodline and its’ current inning status
  • Which breads they’re giving Satoshi Kojima and why

