VIP AUDIO 8/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-6-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of Week including HBK-Hogan hype, TNA’s BG James storyline, Jericho’s status, Indy Line-up of the Week with Spanky-Joe, Starrcade reunion (33 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 6, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including Shawn Michaels-Hulk Hogan, Ring of Honor, TNA’s television deal, and Muhammad Hassan, plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week featuring A.J. Styles vs. Tracy Smothers, a new Question of the Week, and Listener Mail on legendary tag teams.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

