VIP AUDIO 8/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-25-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show – Why WWE’s creative team isn’t delivering, Hardy’s return promo on Raw was edited on Heat, Samoa Joe’s TNA dominance, TNA’s Spike TV debut date, PWG (27 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 25, 2005 debut episode of James Caldwell’s “Weekend in Review” covering the following topics:

What upset him more than anything on last week’s Raw.

Why WWE’s creative team is not delivering.

Why it’s okay to script more entertainment segments if the writers are competent.

How the writers can attain knowledge necessary to write for pro wrestling.

Why pro wrestling is unlike any other form of entertainment.

Why WWE edited out certain portions of Matt’s promo on Sunday Night Heat.

What to look forward to on Raw.

Samoa Joe’s dominance in TNA.

Christopher Daniels’s Sacrifice opponent.

Exclusive news on TNA’s first television date on Spike TV.

PWG’s weekend show including a new PWG Champion

Reaction to ABC new anchor Peter Jennings’s death

