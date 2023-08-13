FREE PODCAST 8/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (7-30-2013) Total Divas reaction, thoughts on Raw, Sid-Warrior, TNA, Bryan, Sabin, live callers, emails (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-30-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net with live callers and email questions about Total Divas including what came off as staged and orchestrated and what worked, plus thoughts on Raw, Sid-Warrior, Sabin, TNA, Daniel Bryan, and more.
