FREE PODCAST 8/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #238 (8-7-93) of the PWTorch including WWN’s first show, more on Cornette’s WWF debut, Paul E.’s Top 5 Draft Picks, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the eighty-second episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #238 of the PWTorch including World Wrestling Network’s debut show, owner Jim Hudson and booker Paul E. discuss the debut show and what’s next for WWN, more on Jim Cornette’s WWF debut, listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply