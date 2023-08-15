AEW Collision Ratings Report (8/12): Viewership total, averages so far, key demos rating details, cable ranking, comparison to NXT so far

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday night’s AEW Collision on TNT (8/12) drew 476,000 viewers for the episode with the advertised headline match of C.M. Punk & FTR vs. The House of Black. That was up from the 417,000 Collision drew the prior week up against Summerslam.

Saturday’s viewership still well below the average for the series after nine weeks. The “typical” viewership for the show is roughly 592,000 when excluding the peak viewership for the debut episode (816,000) and the Adam Cole & MJF vs. FTR show on July 29th (739,000), and the outlier lowest viewership levels for the Fourth of July weekend episode (452,000) and the episode that went up against Summerslam (417,000).

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew an 0.17 rating, up from 0.13 last week. The average of the four more “typical” episodes is 0.20, so this episode was below that. It was still strong enough to finish no. 2 in all of cable in the key demo, behind only boxing on ESPN which drew a 0.22 rating and 669,000 viewers.

The male 18-49 demo rating drew 0.25, up from 0.18 the prior week but down from the 0.38 for the July 29 episode. The average for the series after nine weeks is 0.28, and 0.26 not counting the premiere.

The younger male demo, 18-34, averaged 0.15, up from 0.08 the prior week but below the 0.29 the week before that. The average through nine weeks is 0.18, and 0.15 not counting the premiere.

For context, the last nine weeks of NXT on USA has averaged 677,000 viewers (compared to 585,000 for Collision. NXT and Collision have both averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo during the last nine weeks.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/9): Top show in key demo on all of cable, viewership down from recent weeks, year ago comparisons, NXT comparison

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: C.M. Punk reportedly sent an apology text to Hangman Page regarding AEW Collision promo