FREE PODCAST 8/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Drama with The Judgment Day, Trish vs. Becky, Gunther grows frustrated, Nakamura explains his turn, Miz talks L.A. Knight, more (125 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from the PWTorch Dailycast. They begin with thoughts on the latest with The Judgment Day and J.D. McDonagh’s role. Then they cover the rest of the show including Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, Sami Zayn vs. McDonagh, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Piper Niven bullies her way to being a champion, and more.

Then in a bonus segment, a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing Raw from ten years ago this week (8-12-2013). Wade presents a full rundown and analysis of final SummerSlam hype including C.M. Punk vs. Paul Heyman in the main event, John Cena-Daniel Bryan final face-off, return of Big Show, the moment when time stood still, and more.

