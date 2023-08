SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, J.D. McDonagh asserts himself with Judgment Day, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, Sami Zayn vs. McDonagh, Piper Niven returns, Miz talks L.A. Knight, and more.

