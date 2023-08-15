AEW Rampage Ratings Report (8/11): Total viewership and key demo ratings, 2023 averages so far, 7-day viewership totals for July

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Rampage last Friday (8/11) averaged 398,000 viewers, down from the 434,000 the prior week, but above the 324,000 the week before that. The average through 32 weeks this year is 400,000 which includes several weeks where it was preempted from its usual timeslot and viewership dropped as a result.

The show featured Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage, Saraya vs. Sky Blue, and Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV.

In the core 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.15 rating, up from the prior two weeks of 0.14 and 0.10. The average this year is 0.12, including several weeks where it was preempted from its usual timeslot.

PWTorch has obtained 7-day viewership totals for July:

July 28: 423,000 (up from 324,000)

July 21: 554,000 (up from 415,000)

July 14: 421,000 (up from 310,000)

July 7: 541,000 (up from 368,000)

