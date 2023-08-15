WWE Raw Ratings Report (8/14): Viewership, key demo ratings, yearly average, year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw last night drew an average of 1.757 million viewers, down from 1.888 million viewers the prior week, but in line with the 1.760 million viewers two weeks ago.

WWE advertised Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and added Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor shortly before the show aired live.

The viewership one year ago this week was 1.978 million.

The average viewership this year through 33 weeks is 1.819 million. The average last year through 33 weeks was 1.769 million.

In the key 18-40 demographic, it drew a 0.55 rating, up from 0.52 and 0.53 the prior two weeks. It matched the average through 33 weeks in 2023 of 0.55. One year ago this week, Raw also drew a 0.55 rating in the key demo.

