WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (8/11): Viewership dips to nearly lowest of year due to NFL preemptions in more than a dozen markets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown last Friday drew 2.097 million viewers, the lowest rating on Fox for Smackdown since May 5 (2.059) and only the second time all year it drew under 2.1 million.

In the 18.49 demographic, it drew a 0.55 rating, down from 0.62 the prior week. It was the lowest demo rating since the May 26 episode.

The dropoff is due to NFL preseason game preempting Smackdown in more than a dozen markets on Friday night.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT Ratings Report (8/8): Biggest average viewership in over two years, closing the gap on Dynamite, key metrics

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Billy Corgan on reviving the NWA and the potential of the promotion, working with Dixie Carter in TNA