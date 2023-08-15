VIP AUDIO 8/15 – The Fix Flashback (7-20-2016): WWE Draft, announcer reshuffling, intriguing roster decisions, Ambrose-Rollins, what’s next for Reigns, Lesnar, Bryan-Foley, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the July 20, 2016 episodes covering these topics: Analysis of the WWE Draft including thoughts on the roster balance, the use of G.M.’s and commissioners, whether Todd’s more or less optimistic after the draft on Smackdown, whether there will be any trades or changes in the short-run. the reshuffling of the announcers, intriguing roster decisions, the future of Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows, the Shane-Stephanie dynamic, Daniel Bryan and Mick Foley, the Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins saga this week, what might be next for Roman Reigns, and a closing comment on Brock Lesnar’s second USAWA test flagging.

