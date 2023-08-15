VIP AUDIO 8/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (8-12-2005): Hogan-HBK mind games, will “Smiling Nice Guy” version of Cena work, Rey-Eddie-Dominic insights, how Edge KO’d Hardy already, Batista, Orton, LOD, Dusty (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 12, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

The Rey Mysterio-Eddie Guerrero-Dominic situation including news from insiders on Dominic’s state of mind

Randy Orton’s push and breaking news on his next feud

Batista’s performance on Smackdown this week

The continued push of the new LOD

Reaction to John Cena’s music video and whether the smiling nice guy approach will work

How the Kurt Angle-Eugene-Hulk Hogan angle on Monday backfired on an inexperienced creative team

In-depth analysis of the mind games being played between Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan and how they’ve manifested so far on the air

How Edge KO’d Matt Hardy already in their feud based on their first promos

The prospects of Dusty Rhodes joining the WWE booking team and working with Stephanie McMahon.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO