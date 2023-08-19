FREE PODCAST 8/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Special Double-Show: NXT Eight Years Back on the final hype for NXT Takeover Brooklyn plus PWT Impact Pod reviewing latest episode (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (8-18-2013) to the PWTorch Livecast’s WWE Summerslam post-show. PWTorch’s James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss with live callers the just-completed WWE Summerslam PPV including Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar vs. C.M. Punk, Alberto vs. Christian, Cody Rhdoes. vs Damien Sandow, RVD vs. Dean Ambrose, and Bray Wyatt vs. Kane.
