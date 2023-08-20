Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 lineup for tonight headlined by Shelley vs. Tanahashi, Giulia vs. Purrazo vs. Shaw vs. Kohgo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls PPV begins with a pre-show at 4:30 Eastern and then the main card begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Fite TV. The show is headlined by Impact World Champion Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and NJPW Strong Womens’ Champion Giulia vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisels Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo.

The entire card for the show is as follows: