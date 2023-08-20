Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 lineup for tonight headlined by Shelley vs. Tanahashi, Giulia vs. Purrazo vs. Shaw vs. Kohgo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls PPV begins with a pre-show at 4:30 Eastern and then the main card begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Fite TV. The show is headlined by Impact World Champion Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and NJPW Strong Womens’ Champion Giulia vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisels Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo.
The entire card for the show is as follows:
- Impact World Champion Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Giulia vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo
- Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Bushi vs. Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Mao vs. Rich Swann vs. Yoh – Scrambole match
- Bullet Club (David Finlay & Ace Austin & Chris Bey & Alex Coughlin & Kenta & Clark Connors) vs. The World (Josh Alexander & PCO & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & El Phantasmo & The DKC)
- Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Mike Bailey
- TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste) vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards
- Douki vs. Sami Callihan
- Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) vs. TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita)
- Joe Hendry & Heath & Yuya Uemura vs. Master Wato & Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi – Kickoff match
