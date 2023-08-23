VIP AUDIO 8/23 – Keller Conversation: Remembering Terry Funk with special guest Sean “X-Pac” Waltman (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a VIP exclusive “Keller Conversation” with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman to talk about the late Terry Funk, who died earlier in the day at age 79. Funk was a top act in Japan and the United States and was part of so many different key eras in so many key places including high profile 1980s matches against Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair on national TV. He also was hugely influential in the early years of ECW, helping put ECW on the map and give major elevations by sharing space with the upstart territory with Tommy Dreamer, Mick Foley, Sabu, and so many others. Sean speaks about his interactions with Funk over the years, what his “wrestler’s eye” saw that made Funk so special, and some top memories of his matches over the years in person and on VHS and TV. Sean was part of a tag match teaming with Lance Storm against Tommy Dreamer & Terry Funk in November 2013 when Terry was 69 years old.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO