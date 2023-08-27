Two matches for All Out announced at All-In media scrum; updated card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan booked two matches for next week’s AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago during the media scrum for All In on Sunday night in London.

Khan announced that Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The winner of that match will defend the title against Jon Moxley.

During the scrum, Cassidy said that he has pinned Wheeler Yuta twice and at All In he pinned Claudio Castignoli, which means Moxley is next on his list to beat. Vice versa, Khan talked about Penta seeking revenge for Moxley putting Penta’s brother, Rey Fenix, in the hospital last week on Dynamite.

Tony said Penta and Cassidy both asked to fight Moxley.

Later, Don Callis requested during the scrum for Tony to book Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega for All In.

“Kenny has not won a big singles match since he and I had our split,” Callis said. “We’re tired of waiting. We want to test Kenny Omega in a singles match and I’d love it if we could book it in Chicago.”

The updated AEW All Out card looks like this:

International Championship

Orange Cassidy/Penta El Zero (c) vs. Jon Moxley

TNT Championship

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

TBS Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs