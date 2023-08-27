News Ticker

AEW announces attendance of 81,035 for All In

By Sean Radican, PWToch Columnsit (X: @SR_Torch)

August 27, 2023

AEW announces Spanish language streaming deal
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced an attendance of 81,035 for All In.

Nigel McGuinness appeared in the ring and announed the figure inside the ring to a pop from the crowd at the AEW All In PPV. Earlier today, AEW COO Tony Khan announced on X (Twitter) that All In had set a worldwide record for paid fans at a wrestling event. On Aug, 18, Wrestletix reported that AEW had surpassed the previous record held by WWE of 80,709 tickets distributed.

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*