AEW announces attendance of 81,035 for All In

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced an attendance of 81,035 for All In.

Nigel McGuinness appeared in the ring and announed the figure inside the ring to a pop from the crowd at the AEW All In PPV. Earlier today, AEW COO Tony Khan announced on X (Twitter) that All In had set a worldwide record for paid fans at a wrestling event. On Aug, 18, Wrestletix reported that AEW had surpassed the previous record held by WWE of 80,709 tickets distributed.