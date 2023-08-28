VIP AUDIO 8/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (8-12-2005): Historical context for Hogan-HBK public bickering, how did WWE handle Cena missing house shows, the state of the ROH Championship after Samoa Joe, the Spike TV-UFC-TNA relationship (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 12, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

A lengthy discussion of the Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels hype, plus predictions on the match outcome, analysis of the public comments each has made, and the historical context of the match.

The Hulk Hogan vs. Kurt Angle on Raw this week.

Hogan’s radio interview this week and what it says about Hogan’s state of mind.

A list of Hogan’s best career opponents from Nick Bockwinkel to Randy Savage to Ric Flair, and the prospects of Hogan vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania next year and the pros and cons of Austin agreeing to it.

Analysis of Bret Hart and WWE these days.

What happened with Matt Hardy.

A rundown of the rest of the Summerslam line-up, and comparing Chris Benoit vs. Randy Orton to Jerry Lynn vs. Sean Waltman as matches of the week.

How WWE handled John Cena missing house shows.

The state of the ROH Championship after Samoa Joe.

The potential for TNA to benefit from Spike TV’s hype for UFC and a look at the future of UFC itself.

