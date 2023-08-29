FREE PODCAST 8/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomeras: Seth-Nakamura hype overachieves, Fastlane hype analysis, Judgment Day’s future, caller and email input (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mauricio Pomeras from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade asserting that the Seth Rollins-Shinsuke Nakamura hype has overachieved. Then they discuss the rest of the Fastlane hype, the tributes to Bray Wyatt, Bob Barker getting a video tribute, and more with live caller and email input.
