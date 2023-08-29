News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomeras: Seth-Nakamura hype overachieves, Fastlane hype analysis, Judgment Day’s future, caller and email input (104 min.)

August 29, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mauricio Pomeras from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade asserting that the Seth Rollins-Shinsuke Nakamura hype has overachieved. Then they discuss the rest of the Fastlane hype, the tributes to Bray Wyatt, Bob Barker getting a video tribute, and more with live caller and email input.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022