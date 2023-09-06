New Legend Bobblehead series launched by FOCO featuring Ultimate Warrior, Roddy Piper, and Jake Roberts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Ultimate Warrior, Roddy Piper, and Jake Roberts are the first wrestlers featured in a new “Legends Bobbleheads” series available for pre-order today from FOCO.

The difference about this series from others that FOCO releases is that the bobbleheads are six inches tall. This makes them slightly smaller and cheaper than the standard FOCO bobblehaeds. Each wrestlers stands on a thematic base featuring their names on the front and their logos on the bottom of the base. Warrior, Piper, and Roberts are all featuring wearing their signature attire.

The “Legend Bobbleheads” retail for $45 and each bobblehead is limited to 223 units.