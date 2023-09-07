VIP AUDIO 9/6 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk the last three months of pro wrestling including deaths, standout main events, and C.M. Punk, plus Baldur’s Gate 3, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back after a long summer hiatus. The guys just shoot the crap about random wrestling topics of the past three months for an hour. They talk about who died and what big main events stood out. C.M. Punk was fired from AEW last week and Jack Perry suspended for their altercation. Did Tony Khan ever really feel in danger? Was Punk trying to get fired? Some speculation on his future. They then turn the conversation to the most anticipated video game of the year – Baldur’s Gate 3! The two just gush over how great this game is ad nauseam. After the video game talk, they pivot to their favorite book genre, LitRPG, and gush about book six in the “Dungeon Crawler Carl” series.

