FREE PODCAST 9/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: MJF-Samoa Joe, Swerve-Hangman, Darby vs. Wayne + VIP Aftershow on Jack Perry’s future, Elite’s reaction to Punk firing (133 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with live caller and email input including reaction to the “Hangman” Page and Swerve Strickland segment, the Samoa Joe and MJF segment, the Grand Slam tournament, and much more. Also, Eric shares stories and insights from attending several AEW events in Chicago last week.

Then in a 43-minute VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Eric respond to listener emails and delve into what should happen to Jack Perry and whether the Elite deserved to take a victory lap or should have been bigger than that and resisted the temptation this week.

