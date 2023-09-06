EA UFC 5 cover athletes revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The cover art for the standard and deluxe editions of EA UFC 5 has been revealed.

Israel Adesayna is the cover athlete for the deluxe edition of EA UFC 5, which is set for feature release on next gen XBox and PS5 consoles. The primary edition of EA UFC 5 will feature featherweight champion Alexander Volanovski and former women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Adesanya is making his second appearance on the cover of a EA UFC game after appearing with Jorge Masvidal on the cover of EA UFC 4. This is Volanovski’s first apperance on the cover of an EA UFC game. Shevchencok is also making her debut as a cover athlete and his the first woman to be on the cover of an EA UFC Ronda Rousey graced the cover of EA UFC 2.